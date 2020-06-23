Tunisia: Tataouine - Five Individuals Who Tried to Steal and Loot the Area Arrested

22 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Five individuals coming from a governorate near Tataouine in two cars and trying to loot and steal the region were arrested Monday evening by the National Guard brigades of Oued El Ghar in the delegation of Tataouine-Nord.

These cars were accompanied by two other vehicles that fled, noted TAP correspondent in the region.

One of its passengers fired a shotgun at civilians who tried to prevent them from accessing their town. The bullet hit a car parked at the scene.

A search of the stopped cars resulted in the seizure of tools to remove and disassemble the wheels.

Shortly before, the official page of the Kamour sit-in warned of the arrival of two cars from outside Tatouine and called on local youth to "protect the warehouses and sites from looting and theft.

The citizens asked for help from the security forces, who quickly arrived on the spot.

Until 8 p.m., confrontations continued between several young demonstrators and the security forces in the administrative district.

The security forces used tear gas, causing some residents of the district and employees of the Tataouine radio station to faint and causing panic.

After the withdrawal of the security forces, the national army took over the protection of security posts and public establishments, with the assistance of some demonstrators to ensure the security of these sites.

During the second day of the demonstrations, no fires, looting or attacks on public and private property were recorded, according to a member of the Kamour Coordination.

Tensions and confrontations have been recorded since Sunday morning in the town of Kamour in Tataouine (southern Tunisia), after the intervention of security forces on Saturday to raise tents at the site of the sit-in, which has been observed for more than two months.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.