Tunisia: Tataouine - Five Individuals Who Tried to Steal and Loot the Area Arrested

Tunis/Tunisia — Five individuals coming from a governorate near Tataouine in two cars and trying to loot and steal the region were arrested Monday evening by the National Guard brigades of Oued El Ghar in the delegation of Tataouine-Nord.

These cars were accompanied by two other vehicles that fled, noted TAP correspondent in the region.

One of its passengers fired a shotgun at civilians who tried to prevent them from accessing their town. The bullet hit a car parked at the scene.

A search of the stopped cars resulted in the seizure of tools to remove and disassemble the wheels.

Shortly before, the official page of the Kamour sit-in warned of the arrival of two cars from outside Tatouine and called on local youth to "protect the warehouses and sites from looting and theft.

The citizens asked for help from the security forces, who quickly arrived on the spot.

Until 8 p.m., confrontations continued between several young demonstrators and the security forces in the administrative district.

The security forces used tear gas, causing some residents of the district and employees of the Tataouine radio station to faint and causing panic.

After the withdrawal of the security forces, the national army took over the protection of security posts and public establishments, with the assistance of some demonstrators to ensure the security of these sites.

During the second day of the demonstrations, no fires, looting or attacks on public and private property were recorded, according to a member of the Kamour Coordination.

Tensions and confrontations have been recorded since Sunday morning in the town of Kamour in Tataouine (southern Tunisia), after the intervention of security forces on Saturday to raise tents at the site of the sit-in, which has been observed for more than two months.