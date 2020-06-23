Namibia: Olympic Day of Hope

TODAY'S Olympic Day celebration is aimed at inspiring hope in the midst of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, says Namibia National Olympic Committee secretary general Joan Smit.

Namibia will mark the occasion with a small gathering at the Basketball Artist School at the Katutura Youth Centre in Windhoek.

The NNOC has partnered the Basketball Artists School to celebrate the day by joining in a short exercise programme of the IOC under the theme #StayStrong #StayActive #StayHealthy.

"We will have activities with the 24 pupils accommodated at the centre and some of Namibia's Olympians," Smit told The Namibian Sport yesterday.

Globally, the Olympic movement will celebrate the day by creating the world's largest 24-hour digital-first Olympic workout for Olympians, athletes and fans.

"We hope the likes of Helalia Johannes, Alex Miller, Tristan de Lange and Michelle Vorster will be able to join us.

"We can't have a large group because we are taking precautions in line with the lockdown restrictions," Smit explained.

"But we intend to have fun. That is the central message, that during these trying times there is hope," she continued.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the world into lockdown and the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, close to 5 000 Olympians have engaged with a remarkable 243 million people online across more than 50 countries in the IOC's campaign by sharing their daily workouts and uplifting tips on how to stay healthy in body and mind.

Olympic Day 2020 will take this campaign to the next level.

"There is so much negativity in the news these days, that an event like this represents a sign of hope," said Smit.

"Celebrations like these are important as they show us that it is not the end of the world. We should see it is a new beginning, that there are bigger and better things to look forward to."

The programme will run from 11h00 to 12h00.

"The NNOC will also give out hotdogs and soft drinks at one of the houses that provides meals to vulnerable children in Katutura," said Smit.