Namibia: Olympic Day of Hope

23 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

TODAY'S Olympic Day celebration is aimed at inspiring hope in the midst of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, says Namibia National Olympic Committee secretary general Joan Smit.

Namibia will mark the occasion with a small gathering at the Basketball Artist School at the Katutura Youth Centre in Windhoek.

The NNOC has partnered the Basketball Artists School to celebrate the day by joining in a short exercise programme of the IOC under the theme #StayStrong #StayActive #StayHealthy.

"We will have activities with the 24 pupils accommodated at the centre and some of Namibia's Olympians," Smit told The Namibian Sport yesterday.

Globally, the Olympic movement will celebrate the day by creating the world's largest 24-hour digital-first Olympic workout for Olympians, athletes and fans.

"We hope the likes of Helalia Johannes, Alex Miller, Tristan de Lange and Michelle Vorster will be able to join us.

"We can't have a large group because we are taking precautions in line with the lockdown restrictions," Smit explained.

"But we intend to have fun. That is the central message, that during these trying times there is hope," she continued.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the world into lockdown and the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, close to 5 000 Olympians have engaged with a remarkable 243 million people online across more than 50 countries in the IOC's campaign by sharing their daily workouts and uplifting tips on how to stay healthy in body and mind.

Olympic Day 2020 will take this campaign to the next level.

"There is so much negativity in the news these days, that an event like this represents a sign of hope," said Smit.

"Celebrations like these are important as they show us that it is not the end of the world. We should see it is a new beginning, that there are bigger and better things to look forward to."

The programme will run from 11h00 to 12h00.

"The NNOC will also give out hotdogs and soft drinks at one of the houses that provides meals to vulnerable children in Katutura," said Smit.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.