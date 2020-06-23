Angola: Interior Minister Encourages Staff

Luanda — Angolan minister of Interior Eugénio Laborinho Monday encouraged the sector's staff to carry out with commitment their highly recommended mission.

Releasing the statistics, ahead of celebration of the 41 years of the sector, Laboring said that in the last three years 129 policemen have been victims of shots fired by criminals, resulting in 37 deaths and 92 injuries.

The minister recalled that "the personnel of the Ministry of Interior have always endured many sacrifices in favor of the nation's interest and collective needs".

According to him, the event should have been marked with joy and celebrations, stressing that this is not possible due to Covid-19, which has already caused nine deaths in the country.

"Due to this pandemic, we have been guided, once again, by His Excellency President of the Republic and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces (FAA), to be at the forefront of actions to ensure and contain the spread of the coronavirus", he underlined.

The minister recalled that the staff will continue their tactical-operational actions focused on the fulfillment of the measures of the Presidential Decree on the situation of Calamity and the fight against crime throughout the country.