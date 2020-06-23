Namibia: COVID-19 Dismissals Ban Unconstitutional

The state of emergency regulations that forbid Namibian employers from dismissing workers, reducing their pay or putting them on leave due to the Covid-19 pandemic are unconstitutional and invalid, a three-judge bench of the High Court declared today.

The regulations declared as unconstitutional were attacked by the Namibian Employers' Federation (NEF), the Namibian Employers Association and the companies FP du Toit Transport, JetX Couriers, John Meinert Printing, Huab Safari Ranches and Skycore Aviation in an urgent application filed at the court in mid-May.

The applicants in the case were claiming that their businesses are in danger of going bankrupt if they are not allowed to use suspended provisions in the Labour Act to try to cut their labour costs.

The Labour Act provisions were suspended in proclamations issued by president Hage Geingob on 28 April and 4 May.

The proclamations also stipulated that during Namibia's Covid-19 lockdown period, which started on 28 March, employers may not dismiss any of their employees, reduce their pay or force them to take leave because of the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has on the employers' business.

Declaring the regulations unconstitutional, the court - consisting of judges Shafimana Ueitele, Thomas Masuku and Hannelie Prinsloo - ordered that the government should also pay the applicants' legal costs in the case.

