South Africa: Court Ruling On COVID-19 Relief Criteria Affirms That the Pandemic Is Not the 'Great Equaliser'

23 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Pierre De Vos

The Gauteng High Court confirmed on 19 June 2020 that it was constitutionally permitted (or perhaps constitutionally required) for a Covid-19 financial aid programme to rely on race, gender, youth and disability as some of the criteria to decide on the allocation of the aid. In doing so, the court confirmed what anybody familiar with South Africa's Constitutional Court jurisprudence already knows, namely that the South African Constitution is neither libertarian nor 'race-neutral'. The judgment also once again confirmed the Constitution's strong commitment to the Rule of Law.

As the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the world over the past four months, the clichés that "we are all in this together" and that coronavirus was the "great equaliser" became increasingly popular. The problem with applying these phrases to the Covid-19 pandemic is not merely that they are clichés. It is that the claims are false.

The fact that the crisis is having a different impact on different people, that we are therefore not all in this together in equal measure, is at the heart of the High Court's reasoning in Democratic Alliance v President of the Republic of South Africa and Others. The DA had challenged a decision of the Minister...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.