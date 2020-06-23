South Africa: Court Ruling On COVID-19 Relief Criteria Affirms That the Pandemic Is Not the 'Great Equaliser'

opinion

The Gauteng High Court confirmed on 19 June 2020 that it was constitutionally permitted (or perhaps constitutionally required) for a Covid-19 financial aid programme to rely on race, gender, youth and disability as some of the criteria to decide on the allocation of the aid. In doing so, the court confirmed what anybody familiar with South Africa's Constitutional Court jurisprudence already knows, namely that the South African Constitution is neither libertarian nor 'race-neutral'. The judgment also once again confirmed the Constitution's strong commitment to the Rule of Law.

As the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the world over the past four months, the clichés that "we are all in this together" and that coronavirus was the "great equaliser" became increasingly popular. The problem with applying these phrases to the Covid-19 pandemic is not merely that they are clichés. It is that the claims are false.

The fact that the crisis is having a different impact on different people, that we are therefore not all in this together in equal measure, is at the heart of the High Court's reasoning in Democratic Alliance v President of the Republic of South Africa and Others. The DA had challenged a decision of the Minister...