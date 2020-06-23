Angola: Cabinda - Caio Port to Boost Economy

23 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Angolan minister of Transport Ricardo Viegas de Abreu said last Monday that the northern Cabinda province-based Caio Port will be one of the key economic drivers for the region.

The construction works of deep waters port of Caio and the Maritime Passenger Terminal have been in progress since 2018.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of the new managers of Cabinda Port, the minister said that after their completion the two infrastructures will allow the cabotage activity on regular basis, making easier the transport of load and people for the province and neighbour countries.

He appeal to the new managers to use their knowledge and experiences for development of Cabinda Port.

