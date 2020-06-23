South Africa: 2020 Fish Canoe Marathon Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

The organisers of this year's Fish River Canoe Marathon has decided to the cancel the race scheduled for 25-26 September due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event has become the biggest paddling event in the country and was set to host the South African National K1 and K3 River Championships this year.

"Although South Africa is currently operating under level 3 of the lockdown regulations, there is no indication when mass participation events and functions will be able to start, or what the protocols will be," chairperson of the organising committee Roy Copeman said.

"Given the scale and budget of the Fish, and the impact that it has on so many spheres of the Cradock community, we had to make a decision now. We strongly believe our solution is the one that benefits our paddlers the most."

Copeman stated that there were multiple factors that led to the cancellation of the two-day tournament.

"Cross provincial travel restrictions might potentially ease during lockdown level two but the status of 'hotspots' can fluctuate and prevent travelling between provinces any time during lockdown," he said.

"Mass participation events will only be allowed to take place under lockdown level 0 and we are unsure of the time-frame of the various levels or when level 0 will happen.

"There is also uncertainty around when supporting businesses can operate normally, such as accommodation establishments and restaurants. This has a huge impact on our event," he added.

Despite the cancellation the committee is still continuing with an open mind with the option of a social Fish River Canoe Marathon still on the table later in the year.

"If the opportunity presents itself later in the year, we will organise a 'Social Fish'. The possible plan will be to start Day One at Prospect and finish at Baroda. Day Two from Knutsford to Cradock, finishing at the Cradock Canoe Club."

