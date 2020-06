Angola: President Appoints New RNA, TPA and Telecommunications Board of Directors

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday appointed new Board of Directors for the National Radio of Angola (RNA), Public Television of Angola (TPA), the National Post and Telegraph Company of Angola and the Telecommunications Company of Angola (Angola Telecom).

The information is expressed in a press release from the Civil Affairs Office to the President of Republic.

According to the source, appointed for RNA Board of Directors Pedro Afonso Cabral (CEO), Estanislau Baptista Garcia (Executive director for the Content Area) and Cristina da Costa Nobre (Executive director for Administration and Finance). The list include Hamilton Fernandes Domingos (Executive Director for the Technical Area), António Sebastião Lino (Executive Director for the Marketing and Exchange), Alexandre da Silva Africano Neto (Non-Executive Director) and Paulo Julião Muacavula (Non-Executive Director).

Prior to the appointment, President João Lourenço sacked Marcos António Quintino Lopes (CEO), Paula Marina Valério Alho Simons (Executive Director for the Content) and Fidel José Adão da Silva (Executive Director for Administration and Finance).

The president also dismissed Cândido Gomes da Rocha Pinto (Executive Director for the Technical Area), Círia Angelina de Castro Monteiro Cassoma (Executive Director for the Marketing and Exchange), José Fernandes Coelho da Cruz Neto (Non-Executive Director) and Aguinaldo José Lino Cahilo (Non-Executive Director). For Public Television of Angola (TPA), Joao Lourenço appointed Neto de Almeida Júnior Gaspar (Executive Director for the Content Area), Carlos Alberto Tomé da Silva Guimarães (Executive Director for the Technical Area), Ana Edite Pinto Ferreira Ribeiro (Executive Director for the Marketing and Exchange) and Ana Maria de Lemos Rodrigues de Gouveia (Non-Executive Director).

The new appointees take from Paulo Julião Muacavula (Executive Director for the Content), Ana Maria de Lemos Rodrigues de Gouveia (Executive Director for the Marketing and Exchange), Manuel Florindo Rosa dos Santos (Executive Director for the Technical Area) and José Graça Mendes (Non-Executive Director).

For the National Post and Telegraph Company of Angola, the Head of State appointed Walter Alexandre Pereira Teixeira (CEO) and Denílson da Fonseca Costa (Executive Director for the Information and Communication Technologies).

Manuel Pedro Quizembo to the position of Executive Director for Marketing and Operations, Verónica Evelise de Carvalho Neto da Costa (Executive Director for Finance) and Águeda Maria António Francisco Alexandre (Executive Director for Administrative and General Services). Whereas, Maria Luísa Alves Andrade (CEO), Denilson da Fonseca Gola (Director), Mateus Gonzaga da Rocha Guimarães (Director), Aura da Anunciação Soares Simão de Andrade (Director) and Felícia Faustino Muteca Antunes (Director) were dismissed from the company's board. Finally, the President appointed Yuri Venâncio Bernardo da Silva (Executive Director for the Commercial and Marketing) and António Rodrigues Barbosa de Mascarenhas (Executive Director for the Logistics and Infrastructure Management) to the Board of Directors of Angola Telecom. Miguel Tandawembo Rodrigues Cazevo and António Sercal, were dismissed from the position of the company's Director.