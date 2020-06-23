Namibia: Contact Sports Back in Action

23 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

ALL sports codes are allowed to resume activities in 13 regions under the country's stage four state of emergency protocol, the Namibian government announced on Monday.

The latest development does not apply to Erongo region, which was upgraded from stage one to three at midnight until 6 July.

The other 13 regions transitioned to stage four which lapses on 17 September when contact sport is reactivated "subject to adherence to the public", including the "gathering limit of 250 persons and the health and hygiene protocols".

Under stage three only 30 non-contact codes, may carry out specified activities without spectators.

Also, not all forms of the authorised codes are allowed partial action under stage three. For instance, only rhythmic, aerobics, trampoline and tumbling gymnastics are approved while artistic is not.

Likewise, only the singles are permitted for badminton, tennis, table tennis and squash.

Under both stages, sporting facilities must be disinfected before use.

