Angola: COVID-19 - National Health Institute Revives Testing Services

23 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola may reach again its covid-19 daily laboratory testing capacity of an average rate of at least 600 tests.

This was announced by Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta, who said that the figure may be attained with the revival of the National Institute for Health Research (INIS) on Tuesday.

She said that the country's laboratory testing capacity/day dropped to 400 samples over the last 24 hours, after two administrative employees of that institution tested positive for covid-19 on Sunday.

Updating the country's epidemiological situation at a press conference, the spokeswoman for the Multi-sector Commission for Prevention and Combat against the novel coronavirus assured that the place had already been disinfected, after tests of general screening.

Sílvia Lutucuta recalled that the country counts on the laboratories of the National Institute for the Fight against AIDS, the Military Hospital and the Esperança Hospital, all based in Luanda and with the capacity to process 180 samples per day.

As for the northern Cuanza Norte province, the second after Luanda, with cases of covid-19, Sílvia Lutucuta reported that out of a total of 160 samples sent to the country's capital, so far, four had a positive result.

The minister also reiterated the call for the need for people to continue to observe protective measures.

They include use of masks in closed places, disinfecting or washing hands and maintaining social distance, preferably remaining indoors.

Regarding humanitarian flights, she pledged strict and relentless measures to be adopted, as soon as the country decide to bring back the national citizens stranded in different countries affected by the pandemic.

"Right now, humanitarian flights will only be made, with priority to neighboring countries. After Zambia, South Africa and Turkey will follow, the regions that host small and vulnerable groups," clarified the minister.

Sílvia Lutucuta reiterated the State's support for the patients in the risk group whenever necessary - all patients with chronic renal failure and who are hospitalised in private hemodialysis units.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.