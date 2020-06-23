Angola: COVID-19 - National Health Institute Revives Testing Services

Luanda — Angola may reach again its covid-19 daily laboratory testing capacity of an average rate of at least 600 tests.

This was announced by Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta, who said that the figure may be attained with the revival of the National Institute for Health Research (INIS) on Tuesday.

She said that the country's laboratory testing capacity/day dropped to 400 samples over the last 24 hours, after two administrative employees of that institution tested positive for covid-19 on Sunday.

Updating the country's epidemiological situation at a press conference, the spokeswoman for the Multi-sector Commission for Prevention and Combat against the novel coronavirus assured that the place had already been disinfected, after tests of general screening.

Sílvia Lutucuta recalled that the country counts on the laboratories of the National Institute for the Fight against AIDS, the Military Hospital and the Esperança Hospital, all based in Luanda and with the capacity to process 180 samples per day.

As for the northern Cuanza Norte province, the second after Luanda, with cases of covid-19, Sílvia Lutucuta reported that out of a total of 160 samples sent to the country's capital, so far, four had a positive result.

The minister also reiterated the call for the need for people to continue to observe protective measures.

They include use of masks in closed places, disinfecting or washing hands and maintaining social distance, preferably remaining indoors.

Regarding humanitarian flights, she pledged strict and relentless measures to be adopted, as soon as the country decide to bring back the national citizens stranded in different countries affected by the pandemic.

"Right now, humanitarian flights will only be made, with priority to neighboring countries. After Zambia, South Africa and Turkey will follow, the regions that host small and vulnerable groups," clarified the minister.

Sílvia Lutucuta reiterated the State's support for the patients in the risk group whenever necessary - all patients with chronic renal failure and who are hospitalised in private hemodialysis units.