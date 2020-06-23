Angola: COVID-19 - Police Warn Against Illegal Immigrants New Modus Operandi

22 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

M'banza Kongo — The National Police (PN) in northern Zaire discovered a few days ago the new modus operandi that illegal immigrants from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are using to enter the national territory at this stage the country is experiencing the State of Calamity due to the Covid-19.

According to the corporation, in a note sent on Monday to ANGOP, to enter Angola illegally, these immigrants, supposedly aided by Angolans, who work along the border, wear their clothes to disguise themselves as peasants.

The most recent case, the police say, took place on Friday (June19) in Luvo commune, where 11 citizens from the DRC, disguised as peasants, entered the national territory being immediately arrested and repatriated to their country.

"They arrive at the border and lure with some goods the peasants who work on the Luvo river side (the boundary between the two countries), so that they can make their clothes available for them," reads the note.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

