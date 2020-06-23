Angolan Player Reaches Semi-Finals of Fiba Dunk Contest

22 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The point guard of the Angolan basketball club Petro de Luanda has qualified for the semi-finals of the best dunk competition, called "Dunk of the decade", organized by the International Basketball Federation.

The Angolan surpassed the Senegalese Maurice Ndour (65% against 35 votes) in the third and final African phase, finishing as the best in the aforementioned continental zone.

In the semi-finals, Carlos Morais will compete with the Latvian Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA, who won the European zone, leaving the Greek Giannis Atentounmkompo (55%/45) in the previous phase.

The unlimited vote to define the finalists ends Wednesday.

In the other semi-final, the Brazilian Rafael Mineiro competes with Arsalam Kazemi from Iran, after both have won their respective conferences (America/Asia and Oceania).

The "Dunk of the Decade" competition aims to reward the best dunk of the period 2010 to 2020, performed by athletes in matches of the respective national teams.

