Zimbabwe: Chinese Boss Shoots, Injures Employees for Demanding Dues

22 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

Police in Gweru early this week arrested a Chinese employer for allegedly shooting at two employees who were demanding their salaries.

According to reports, Zhang Xuelin (41), who is the General Manager of Reeden Mine in Gweru, allegedly shot and injured Wendy Chikwaira (31) and Kennedy Tachiona (39).

The two had approached Zhang demanding their dues.

The trio then got into a scuffle that saw Zhang withdraw a 9mm pistol which he used to shoot and injure the two.

After reports of the incident, Zhang was picked up by police and had statements recorded.

Zhang now faces attempted murder.

Tachiona sustained several gunshot wounds. He is said to be admitted at a private hospital in Gweru.

Chikwaira was treated and discharged from hospital.

Reedem Mine is located some 25km from the Midlands capital Gweru, along the Matobo road.

