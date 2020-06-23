Namibia: Walk-Through Sanitising Unit to Curb COVID-19 in Namibia

Pius Shalukeni got an idea to invent a walk-through sanitising unit during a visit to the Oshivelo control point in the north.

Shalukeni says he was frustrated with the tedious process in which passengers had to get out of their cars, sanitise their hands at the 'tippy tap' and get back in their cars again. This is when his winning creative idea struck him, and thereafter Shalukeni and his business partners Wilkha Shatona, Bakang Kgosiemang and Gideon Simon put their heads together to perfect the idea.

The group of young innovators has successfully manufactured and assembled two prototypes, and offers Kayec vocational students that completed their level three a platform to be part of the project as an employment strategy. The project employs ten graduates in every region.

The walk-through sanitising unit is a full-body automatic machine that has a system equipped with liquid sanitiser which when triggered through motion sensors creates a mist of sanitising solution that envelops the whole body.

"The walk-through unit is suitable for entrance at premises such as hospitals, clinics, police stations, schools, airports, open markets, mines, and stadiums," says Shalukeni.

Shalukeni explains: "The disinfectant mist sprays on the body and clothes so that the entire external surface of a person and garments are sanitised, thereby leaving no traces of the virus to infect the next person."

Kgosiemang says the walk-through machine is critical to control the spread of micro-organisms. He told The Namibian "for the best results people using the machine need to ensure each and every person walking through the tunnel is completely sanitised, thereby reducing the risk and spread of infection for that person and people in the premises".

The disinfectant used in the machine is safe and does no harm to human health, they say. "The machine ensures safe and healthy environment for mass exit and entrance points," says Kgosiemang.

The group plans to hand over their first prototype to the president's office later this week.