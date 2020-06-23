Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Fans Scold Enzo Over Dance With Miss World Zimbabwe

Popular Zimdancehall chanter Enzo Ishall weekend graced Miss World Zimbabwe's birthday party where he took to the dancing floor with the Queen.

Miss World Zimbabwe Hajirah Belinda Potts, who turned 23 on the 20th of June, chose to celebrate her birthday with many local celebrities, among them Enzo.

The two later danced together but followers on social media could not forgive them for throwing Covid-19 precautionary rules through the window with the social distancing requirement a major casualty.

Enzo later took to Instagram to play down the incident.

"It was her birthday OutGoing MissZim @belinda_.potts not ChaCha,I'm her favourite artist,I was invited,it was an honour to be there. Come on guyz😂😂😂 that dance is very innocent but its okay you allowed to comment ❤️🔥 happybirthday #Bee 🥇🇿🇼"

Another celebrity who was present at the party was Miss Chacha who also took to the dance floor with Enzo.

