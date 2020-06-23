Angola: COVID-19 - Luanda and Cuanza Norte Churches to Remain Closed

Luanda — Health minister Sílvia Lutucuta announced Monday in Luanda that the churches in Luanda and northern Cuanza Norte provinces will remain closed.

Speaking at the daily covid-19 update briefing, the minister told journalists the measure is due to the fact that Luanda and Cuanza Norte are the two provinces of Angola that have detected positive cases of the disease.

According to the Presidential Decree on the Calamity Situation prevailing in the country, churches were supposed to open as from 24 June, keeping an attendance not higher than 50 percent of their capacity, that is no more than 150 people.

Churches are also allowed to conduct services four days a week, using the remainder days for the cleaning of the worship sites.