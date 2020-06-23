Namibia: Man Burns Mother's Shack, Threatens to Kill Her

22 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ndanki Kahiurika

A 24-year-old man allegedly torched his mother's shack house at Rooibank in the Walvis Bay area on Saturday, after which he also threatened to kill the 53-year-old woman.

The Namibian Police in a media statement announced this today, saying the value of the burnt contents of the shack is N$5 000.

The suspect, who was arrested, was expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court today.

Baby killed in fire

A six-month-old baby died in a shack fire at Eenhana on Friday last week, the police also announced.

It is alleged that an illegal electrical connection was the cause of the fire.

