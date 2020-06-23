Namibia: Road Travel Encouraged for Namibians in Neighbouring Countries

22 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

International relations minister and deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says Namibians stuck in neighbouring countries like Angola or South Africa are encouraged to travel by road if they want to return to Namibia.

Speaking at State House in Windhoek on Monday afternoon, Nandi-Ndaitwah said travel arrangements can be made through the relevant authorities if Namibians in other countries want to return home.

"Namibians in South Africa were encouraged to make arrangements to travel by road, and this arrangement is extended to those in Angola and other African countries," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

Namibian citizens in Angola who are seeking health assistance can also make arrangements to travel back to Namibia by road, the minister said. "Namibians who are able to travel by road can make arrangements through relevant authorities to travel to Namibia as returning citizens or to seek medical assistance," she said.

She added that at some point Namibians who were stuck abroad were requested to make use of charter flights that were offered in line with humanitarian efforts. "However, that has stopped and the government cannot afford to foot the travel costs for returning Namibians," she said.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said all returning Namibians and permanent residents are subject to a mandatory Covid-19 test, as well as supervised quarantine at own cost, as has been the practice.

"Those who cannot afford to quarantine at own cost can approach the government for assistance," Shangula said.

