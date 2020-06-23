Namibia: Geingob Addresses Medicine Shortages

President Hage Geingob says he has communicated with South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa on the issue of medicine shortages in private medical facilities on the local front.

This comes after South Africa came up with new regulations to disallow the export of certain products, which has led to medicine shortages in the private sector, including vaccines for children.

The severe shortages are as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown affecting logistics, which has led to countries such as South Africa changing its export regulations on essential products .

Answering questions from The Namibian at his national Covid-19 address at State House this afternoon, Geingob said he has engaged Ramaphosa on why South Africa is withholding medication.

The president also said he is in communication with his other counterparts in southern Africa to find a regional response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am in communication with my counterparts in the rest of the southern African region, and two days ago I spoke to South African president Cyril Ramaphosa on the medicine shortages experienced by the private sector because of South Africa's new export regulations," Geingob said.

Geingob added that he has also been in contact with Botswana's president Mokgweetsi Masisi on how Namibia and Botswana can coordinate their activities, the movement of people, lorries and so on for essential purposes.

"I am in constant communication with my colleagues, Angola included, on how the different governments can have a joint approach to this pandemic. One country alone cannot solve this," he said.