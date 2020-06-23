Kenya: Give Former Tactician Mulwa a Job, Ex-Colleague Kheri Says

22 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Former Harambee Stars coach Mohammed Kheri wants governors from Eastern region to employ retired tactician Marshall Mulwa who has been living in poverty in Kitengela.

He said that the former Harambee Stars tactician should be considered for a position so that he can live a decent life.

Kheri was reacting to last week's story and video clips circulating in the media of the celebrated former coach living in squalor in an iron sheets house.

He particularly asked Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua and his Makueni counterpart, Kivutha Kibwana, to consider employing the veteran administrator as a stadium manager in appreciation of the role he played in the development of football in Kenya.

Kheri, who is also a former Kenya Ports Authority welfare and sports officer, said it was unfortunate that Mulwa was living in abject poverty after serving Kenya diligently for many years as head coach. When he was at the helm of the national team, Harambee Stars won back-to-back Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup titles.

"I watched my very close friend and brother Mulwa on television last week, and shed tears. That is not the life people like us, who have served this country, should be left to live," Kheri, who is now head of Ronald Ngala Stadium construction project, said.

He hailed the Kisii County Government for employing former Kenya international striker Henry Motego in the sports department. Kheri also praised the Kisumu County Government for hiring former lethal Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia striker Peter Dawo.

"I urge other governors to emulate Kisii and Kisumu counties who saw it wise to reward former stars with employment. I pray that the Mombasa County Government also considers some of us for positions at the Mombasa County Stadium," Kheri said.

He said that rewarding retired stars with jobs or income generating projects would encourage more youth to take up sports because of a promising future.

"I retired from employment more than 10 years ago, but it was only until recently that the Mvita Member of Parliament Abdulsamad Nassir gave me a job of supervising construction work at the Ronald Ngala Stadium. I cannot take that for granted," he said.

Kheri advised sportspeople to invest during their prime, or they will feel "used and dumped" if they leave active sports empty handed.

"I pride myself as the first coach to have taken Harambee Stars to the Africa Cup of Nations and I also achieved a lot as Bandari Football Club and Gor Mahia coach, but I have nothing to show for it," Kheri said.

