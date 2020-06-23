Kenya: Take a Walk, Uhuru Tells Jubilee MPs Fighting His Agenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday gave the clearest indication yet that he is crafting a team that will carry his mantle come 2022, telling the Tangatanga brigade to take a walk if all they want to do is politic and cause divisions in the country.

Coming days before he rewards his new-found allies -- Kanu, Wiper, CCM and ODM -- with National Assembly committee seats, the President told off his critics in Jubilee Party, saying he will only work with leaders who support his agenda.

Uncharacteristically, the Deputy President did not make a speech even after the President asked him whether he had something to say.

In a bare-knuckled, no-holds-barred address to Jubilee MPs, the President said: "Hii mbio haiwezi wafikisha mahali. You must learn to be patient. Leaders should be appreciated and respected because of what they stand for, how they articulate their agenda and what they have done for the people, but not in peddling lies and causing public confusion. I'm ready to discharge those against my agenda so that you can concentrate on other things and leave me to fulfil my agenda."

FINAL ACT

Monday's Parliamentary Group meeting was the final act in the recent purge that has seen allies of Deputy President William Ruto, with the senior most member in the National Assembly, Mr Aden Duale, being replaced as the leader of majority. In naming Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya the new Jubilee boss, the President was clear he would not spare anybody in his resolve to shape his legacy.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed of ODM confirmed they are awaiting goodies from the President's party. He said consultations are still ongoing on which committee positions will be shared.

"At this point, we haven't been told which positions are likely to be given to us, but consultations are still on," Mr Mohamed said.

During his speech at the Jubilee PG meeting at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), and his subsequent brief discussions on the sidelines of the venue, the Head of State reportedly cautioned against ethnic antagonism and advocacy for class wars pitting the poor against the rich.

DYNASTIES

This was an apparent reference to the Tangatanga calls for the rejection of dynasties.

The 30-minute PG also saw Eldas MP Adan Keynan take over the position of Secretary of Jubilee Coalition, a position previously held by Mr Kimunya.

According to Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono, the President told those who had been de-whipped from various party positions that they were now free to do what they want but leave him to work for Kenyans.

"The President said that Duale's term had come to an end and he only wanted those who will toe his line. He said those de-whipped were free to indulge in whatever they thought was best for them," said Mr Rono.

The Nation has also learned that President Kenyatta warned the Tangatanga faction against polarising the country as they engage in early campaigns, adding that he was not going to extend his tenure in office.

"Uhuru told us to desist from making utterances that can burn the nation, he said we can say whatever we want, but we should not incite the public. He promised to hand over power come 2022," added Mr Rono.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny said the changes were long overdue and lauded the President for giving MPs a chance to ensure they are effected. "Our party leader has been very considerate and responsive to the needs of party members. It is the petition that was done by the members that occasioned these changes," said Mr Kuttuny.

CRACKED THE WHIP

He went on: "We have been advising those opposing the President that they need not go public. Just like we did, we did not go public in opposing his decision at State House, but used the laid down structures of the party to register our dissatisfaction."

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter said President Kenyatta has cracked the whip to bring order in the House.

"The President said respect is mutual and that the leaders must not at all times continue insulting one another," said Mr Keter.

Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati revealed that the President made a stern warning against those hell-bent on causing divisions in his government and the country.

"Yes, the President issued a firm warning to all leaders creating divisions. He insisted that all Jubilee Coalition leaders must work together," Mr Nduati said.

According to the Gatanga MP, the Head of State also used the meeting to thank the outgoing majority leader for the work he has done for the government for the last eight years.

Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri and Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat said with Duale's removal, the Head of State is now lining up trustworthy lieutenants who will help him achieve his legacy.

"Duale had lost the President's confidence, he could not survive the purge," Mr Ngunjiri said.

SUPPORTED OUSTER

Mr Salat told the Nation that his party supported the ouster because they believe the President's legacy can only be achieved by leaders who do not undermine him.

"The President has always warned against early campaigns and the Garissa Township MP is a member of the team which has been trying to thwart Uhuru's agenda," said Mr Salat.

However, some of DP Ruto's allies led by Belgut MP Nelson Koech and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi skipped the meeting, arguing that they could not attend a PG whose outcome was predetermined and where members would not be allowed to express themselves.

"Until that time when we will be assured that the meeting chaired by the Party Leader has nothing to do with axing people associated with the DP, some of us will not attend. How do you attend a meeting which you are not allowed to give your opinion?" posed Mr Koech.

According to Mr Sudi, Monday's meeting was no different from the one held three weeks ago at the State House, where he said that they were insulted.