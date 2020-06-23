Kenyan Handball Player Eyeing Coaching Role

Kenyan International handball player Brian Mathews is open to taking up a coaching role after his three-year contract with Denmark Division Two side Nordjurs HK ended.

Mathews, who has been away in Denmark for a decade and has participated in all the League Divisions( One and Two) matches in the Danish Handball Federation, said the time is ripe to make a switch.

Mathews holds a International Handball Federation Level Two License and multiple coaching courses certificates he underwent at the Idretskolen Aarhus Sports Academy in Denmark.

"I have played at the top level and I know how it feels. While I know I have not achieved all that I had set out to do like playing in the champions League, I look back with satisfaction. Norre Djurs HK management communicated to me about cancelling my contract which had five months remaining due to COVID-19 and there is nothing I can do," said Mathews during his individual training session at Everest Park Estate in Athi River off Mombasa road on Monday.

"I really don't want to put myself in a shell that I want to coach here or there , but I'm open to coaching anywhere. Whether it's national teams or at clubs level across the continent if I will not be approached by foreign clubs to continue playing. I have a rich playing career that I believe will be helpful to the players,"

The left back, who was part of the Kenyan team that finished last during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continental qualifier in January in Tunisia, observed his urge to have some Kenyan players turn professional once the coronavirus is contained.

"I have solid connections in France, Denmark and Slovakia. We have good players here and what they have always lacked is exposure. I know if we have more than five players playing professional, our future in the sport is bright and secured ,"said Mathews, who finished second behind South Africa's footballer Lebobang Phiri, during the 2015 sixth edition of the annual Sports Personality of the year Celebrate Africa DK Awards.

Mathews, who has played for Black Mamba and National Cereals and Produce Board in the Kenya Handball Federation National League before moving to the Danish side in 2009, has in the meantime been supplying sanitary towels to girls in Kaloleni and Makongeni along Jogoo Road.

"It's the only way to come in and help during these difficult times. We hope to extend the initiative across the country," said Mathews.