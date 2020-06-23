Namibia: Khorixas Pensioners Waiting Shelter Unhygienic

The waiting shelter for pensioners at Khorixas is in a dreadful condition as there is no running water.

Nearly 3 000 pensioners from Khorixas and surrounding areas are using the shelter when collecting government pension grants.

The Namibian visited the waiting shelter, situated behind the Khorixas branch of NamPost, were pensioners received their monthly government grants recently and was met by pensioners complaining about deplorable conditions.

The waiting shelter was built on donated land by the Khorixas constituency regional councillor's office more than a decade ago. The cement used in the construction of the shelter was donated as well.

Ada Ida Jimmy-!Naruses, public relations officer of the Ada Huigu Elders Committee, told The Namibian the elderly would appreciate assistance in getting the water supply of the shelter restored and having a security guard placed at the premises so that it will not be vandalised.

Jimmy-!Naruses said: "It's very bad for the elderly to be at such a place that is unhygienic. We do not have the financial power to look after it. We will highly appreciate any assistance."

She also said the elderly need a facility with running water as they need to visit the toilet on a regular basis.