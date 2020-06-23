Namibia: Walvis Bay Post Office Closed Due to COVID-19

NamPost has announced the temporary closure of the Walvis Bay Post Office due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

The post office is to be closed from tomorrow (23 June) until Friday (26 June).

NamPost corporate communications manager Wilson Shikoto in a media statement this afternoon said the post office will be closed for disinfection.

The Kuisebmond and Narraville post offices will close on Tuesday for precautionary disinfection and reopen on Wednesday.

"The decision comes after careful consideration of the possible risk exposure as one of our employees at Walvis Bay Post Office might have been in contact with an identified [Covid-19] case," said Shikoto.

He added that the staff member has been sent into self-isolation while NamPost awaits guidance from the authorities.

According to Shikoto, courier services will continue to do deliveries and collect essentials only.