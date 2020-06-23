Liberia: COVID-19 - A Collective Adherence to Health Protocols Can Get Liberia Back to Normalcy

editorial

LIBERIA'S CORONAVIRUS cases are suddenly increasing astronomically and this should be worrisome to everyone residing in the country. The numbers started going high just when the President began to relax some of the restrictions put in place to curb spread of the disease.

ON JUNE 19, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia reported 601 confirmed cases of COVID-19. On June 21, 626 cases were recorded - an increment of 25 cases in 24 hours. Twenty-four new cases were recorded on June 21, bringing the new total to 650.

THIS SHOWS the level of carelessness Liberians continue to exhibit towards the COVID-19 fight. There is widespread ignorance and denial about the avalanche that is about to hit. Though the national tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases may indeed be increasing slowly compared to many other countries, the numbers have continued to rise.

SADLY, trends around the world show that humanity will have to coexist with the coronavirus for a protracted period. Coexisting with the coronavirus means being cognizant that of its deadliness and mode of transmission, thereby, remaining vigilant in self-protection.

WE BELIEVE it was no mistake for the President to lessen the restrictions. This conviction stem from the fact that we cannot continue to have the economy be buried deep in the mud, education delayed, jobs continue to be lost, businesses continue to crumble. We cannot afford to have these continue. Life must go on.

BEFORE HUMANITY discovers effective methods of preventing Covid-19, we have no choice but to coexist with it. We must also adopt a rational attitude toward the virus based on the limits of our knowledge and capabilities.

OF COURSE, coexisting with the virus doesn't mean we can relax our controls. On the contrary, only when we accept the long-term nature of the fight against the virus can we properly prepare for it.

IT IS IN THIS light that we deem as very obligatory the need for strict adherence to health regulations until there is zero transmission of COVID-19 in Liberia.

THE PRESIDENT on Monday, June 22 extended by 30 days measures intended to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country. The President further rolled back the 9pm curfew to 6pm. This decision, according to the Executive Mansion comes from the concerned that the general public no longer seem to comply with the health protocols which have up to this point helped prevent a much wider transmission of the disease in the country.

THIS ATTITUDE cannot be allowed to continue unabated. The government therefore reiterates that everyone is required to wear face mask in public places at all times and constantly wash their hands, while also social distancing. The security apparatus and health authorities are to ensure a stricter enforcement of these guidelines going forward.

WHAT WE DO also know is that until the disease is completely defeated, there are some basic protocols that would be with us for a long time. For example, strict observance of good respiratory hygiene for protection against the virus would become part of everyday life from now into the future.

MORE IMPORTANTLY, compulsory wearing of mask in combination with frequent hand washing with soap under running water and the use of hand sanitizer are going to be enforced if we are going to defeat the disease.

TO ARCHIVE that goal while easing the restriction would mean to adopt a number of stringent and punitive measures that would force everyone to comply.

HAVING SAID that, it is our hope that, all citizens and residents of Liberia will own the fight against COVID-19 knowing that until there is a collective adherence towards the basic health protocols, life would never come back to normalcy and the country will continue to plunge into hardship and underdevelopment.