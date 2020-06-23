Liberia: Ghanaian Professionals in Liberia Donates to the 14 Military Hospital

Monrovia — The Association of Ghanaian Professionals in Liberia has donated several disinfectants and protective gears to the government as part of the organozation's efforts to strengthen the fight against the novel Coronavirus.

The Association of Ghanaian Professionals in Liberia, which is recognized by the Ghanaian Embassy in Monrovia, comprises of Ghanaians from diverse professional background who are residents and working in Liberia.

Speaking at the compound of the General Service Agency on Friday, June 19, the president of the Association, George Idun-Sam, said having observed the incidence of the Coronavirus pandemic and the public health challenges it has presented to governments around the world, including Liberia, they realized that there was a need for all-inclusive effort in fighting the pandemic.

Idun-Sam said: "On behalf of the Association of Ghanaians Professional in Liberia to make this donation to the government and people of Liberia to support the country's effort in the fight against the COVID-19."

"Consequently, the association considers it appropriate to contribute towards the fight against the deadly Coronavirus. As such, these items are being donated to the National COVID-19 isolation and treatment Center at the 14 Military Hospital."

Adding up, the Ghanaian Ambassador Mr. Ernest-Burke Asare-Asiedu explained how a Ghanaian nurse working in Liberia came down with the Coronavirus and got cured in Liberia after going under several medical attentions.

"A Ghanaian professional midwife contracted the virus in the line of her duty here in Liberia and was treated here in Liberia. We did not fly her to Ghana," Asare-Asiedu said in support of Liberia's effort to curb the virus.

According to the Ghanaian Ambassador, several Ghanaians who have contracted the virus have all been treated here in Liberia, adding that contracting the virus is not a death sentence.

"This is the price the Ghanaian processionals are also paying to save Liberia. So, when we are here we should understand the passion, the spirit within us, that Liberia is not different from Ghana," he said.

Responding to the gesture from the Ghanians, the Director General of General Service Agency, Mary Broh praised the association for being steadfast in supporting the fight against the virus.

Said Madam Broh: "We must support the 14 Military Hospital. It is very important. We have the doctors there who need all of these things. So, thank you so much for thinking about us, God is with you."