Liberia: Criminal Court 'C' Orders National Port Authority Boss Arrested for Contempt of Court

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'C' Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has ordered the arrest of the Managing Director of the National Port Authority(NPA), Mr. Bill Twehway, his deputies, Assistant managers, including the legal counsel on contempt charges.

Judge Gbeisay issued the arrest order over the officials' refusal to obey the court citations, writ of summons and court orders served on them relative to a container.

The writ of arrest reads:" You are hereby commanded to arrest the living bodies of Bill Twehway, his deputies, Assistant Managers, including the legal counsel there in defendants charged with Criminal Contempt of Court and forthwith bring him/them before this Honorable Court to answer to the said charges."

It continues:"The defendants have refused and failed delibrate you to obey citations, writ of summons and court orders served on them, relative to a container, subject of a Litigation before this court, thereby subjecting the court to public ridicule and imoeding its tribunal function; hence this writ of arrest for contempt of court, ordering the said defendants arrested and forthwith bring them before this court to show tangible cause why hey cannot be held in Criminal Contempt."

Judge Gbeisay's decision grew out of a complain filed to the court by and through the Swedish Trading Company represented by its agents, John Glaywaseh and Marcus Juah Roberts.

In the complain, the company's name is(Swedish Trading Company) agents alleged that on the 9th of January 2020, they complained the Auction Committee of the NPA to the Monrovia City Court Judge Jomah S. Jallah for wrongfully and illegally withholding their 40ft Container marked MRKU-320797, having satisfied all necessary requirements in keeping with law.

During the hearing of the case on the 19th of January, Judge Jallah in open court ruled and ordered the Management of the NPA to turn the 40ft Container over the company(Swedish Trading Company) agents.

But in disregard to the law, the Managemnt of the NPA refused to turn the Container over to the company.

Based on that, the informants filed a summary proceeding against Judge Jallah to the Crinimal Court 'C' to show cause why he (Judge Jallah) cannot hold the NPA Management in contempt for failure to respect the court( Monrovia City Court) order.

During the hearing of the Summary proceeding, Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay of Criminal Court C ordered Judge Jomah S. Jallah to summon the Managing Director of the NPA, Hon. Bill Twehway to deliver the Container on the grounds of the Temple of Justice and release said Container to the informants.

But the Management of the NPA failed and delibrate refused to obey the court orders to turn over the Container.

The failure of the NPA to honor the court decision has moved Judge Gbeisay to issued the writ of arrest on the charge of Criminal Contempt against the entire Management of the NPA.

