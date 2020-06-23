Liberia: Repatriation Flight Takes Off From Ria, Ahead of Resumption Date

Monrovia — A repatriation flight bound for New Delhi India took off from the Roberts International Airport Monday, seven days before Liberia's main airport is scheduled to open.

The flight, FrontPageAfrica has learned was arranged by Euroworld and chartered by Turkish

Airlines, which charged $US1,375 for economy and US$1,950 for business class.

FrontPageAfrica has learned that at least 100 passengers were on the flight.

Bishop J. Allen Klayee, Managing Director to head the Liberia Airport Authority told FrontPageAfrica that the fight was a repatriation flight arranged by the Indian Community to take Indian citizens home.

Mr. Sailas Thangal, the Indian Ambassador accredited to Liberia confirmed to FPA Monday that the flight was sanctioned by the Indian government. "The government of India has chartered two flights to repatriate Stranded Indian Nationals from Liberia and Cote d'Ivoire but we did not request for airport tax exemption from Govts of Liberia and Cote d'Ivoire.