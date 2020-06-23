Liberia: Humane Society International Seeks Protection for Wildlife in Liberia

Paynesville — Morris Darbo, country director of Humane Society International (HSI) Liberia, said the protection of wildlife population will help prevent the extinction of animals and attract tourism, which will create job opportunities.

Darbo made the call at the weekend at a supermarket where he had gone to purchase varieties of vegetable fruits to feed over 60 retired Chimpanzees on the six islands in Marshall, Margibi County.

Darbo maintained that the protection of wildlife in Liberia is a critical towards the building of a vibrant tourism sites in the country.

"Humane Society International works around the globe to promote human-animal bond, rescue and protect dogs and cats, improve farm animal welfare, protect wildlife, promote animal-free testing and research, respond to natural disasters and confront cruelty to animals in all its forms," he added.

Giving the historicity of HSI-Liberia, he said the organization has been in the country since 2015 providing lifetime care and protection for the over 60 retired biomedical research Chimpanzees on the six islands in Marshall.

Darbo said the Chimpanzees were abandoned as a result of the Liberian civil crises, and HSI started providing care and protection for these Chimpanzees since 2015.

Darbo also disclosed that the chimpanzees were once used for research purposes in the 1970s until the Liberian Civil Conflict erupted and they were abandoned on the islands.

He indicated that the care and protection of these wildlife (chimpanzees) have created jobs for over 30 Liberians through the HSI as well as empowering local farmers and business women with the purchased of vegetables and fruits.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Wildlife Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Darbo further maintained that HSI spends more than USD$1,000.00 weekly to feed the chimpanzees to keep them healthy and safe from diseases.

He pointed out that HSI-Liberia is buttressing the government's effort to live up to its promise made through international treaties to protect wildlife in the country.

"HSI does not only cater for the 65 chimpanzees, but also worked in partnership with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) and other wildlife organizations operating in Liberia to create awareness concerning the preservation and protection of Liberia's wildlife," he added.

Madam Belinda Reeves, one of the suppliers of vegetables and fruits, expressed gratitude to the HSI for empowering local farmers and business women by purchasing their produce to feed the animals.

Madam Reeves also stated that the HSI's chimp food purchases have enabled her to build a house and also take good care of her family.