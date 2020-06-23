Nigeria: Court Stops PDP From Conducting Edo Primaries On 25th June

Vanguard
PDP Presidential Primaries (file photo)
23 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt — A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has barred the Edo Chapter of the People's Democratic Party from going on with its governorship primary election scheduled for Thursday, 25th June, 2020.

This was following a suit brought before the court on Monday by one of the governorship aspirants of the PDP, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who had vowed not to step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Hon. Justice E.A Obile, who granted the experts order, allowed the defendant to serve the parties in the suit through substituted means, in two national dailies and adjourned till 24th June, for hearing of the summon.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

