Namibia: Make-Up Artist Builds Man a Home

22 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Jonathan Solomons

Make-up artist Renate Shikongo last week made use of social media to extend a helping hand to an underprivileged man, known only as Addie Fredreks (39), whose home was a car canopy.

Shikongo came across Addie in March this year, during the rainy season, while she was involved with the SHE mentorship programme in Windhoek's less privileged areas.

"We are staged at different high schools, and I started an event called SHE Needs. For this we collect donations for children, who mostly live in Kilimanjaro (on the outskirts of Katutura). I was doing research on what they need when I came across Addie," she says.

Addie's living conditions concerned Shikongo, so she tried saving up to help him build a shack.

The cold weather prompted her to collect donations. Last week Monday, the make-up artist took to Twitter to post a picture of the canopy Addie currently calls home, writing: "Hey guys. Someone in this cold winter sleeps in this container. I decided to take up donations from N$50 to raise N$6 000, which will be enough to build him a kambashu. Please make this viral and let's help him."

Within 24 hours, she managed to top her goal, raising close to N$7 000 through Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Shikongo bought various materials needed to build the shack last Wednesday and used the remaining money for groceries for Addie and his neighbours.

In a video she posted on Twitter on Friday, Addie expressed his gratitude.

"I'm staying at Kilimanjaro, and I was provided with some things for my house. I'm very happy for everything I was provided. I'm very thankful," he said.

Shikongo said donors also sponsored some furniture such as a bed with bedding, while others donated cement.

She says she hopes to launch similar fundraisers in the future by using the power of social media for the greater good.

