Cameroon: Reconstruction of NW/SW Field - Consultations Begin in Bamenda

National Coordinator of the Presidential Plan, Paul Tasong, was in Bamenda yesterday June 22, 2020 and will consult the population from all the Divisions of the Region.

The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Paul Tasong, who is also the National Coordinator of the Presidential Plan for the reconstruction and development of the North West and South West regions is in Bamenda raising awareness and exchanging with stakeholders for social cohesion and economic recovery to return to the regions rocked by socio-political and security crisis since 2016.

The Presidential Plan for the reconstruction and development of the North West region (PPRD) is part of the government's response to give the regions a new life in peace and development. It is the product of the Major National Dialogue, recommended to reinforce resilience, enhance opportunities and livelihood for the population with frustration, pain, loss of loved ones and property to show since the socio-political and security crisis erupted in 2016. That is the message of hope which the National Coordinator of the PPRD, Paul Tasong is sharing in Bamenda. It is all about the commitment of the government to bring short and medium term transformational changes in the region.

The stakes or challenges are evident, and the National Coordinator encourages the population to embrace the plan which inspires hope. In effect, Minister Paul Tasong is around with reconstruction activities and his team is equally exchanging on a security map for the beneficiary communities. He acknowledged interrogations and some bad faith from doubting Thomases who question how reconstruction will happen when peace is yet to be achieved.

Mr Tasong stressed that the reconstruction plan is a pathway to peace and works are expected to progress from more peaceful and secure areas, all in attempt to restore the pride and values of the people of the affected regions that have so much suffered the consequences of insecurity, a slow in economic activities and a situation that has helped the virus of division to take root. It was a rare moment to salute the Head of State who has been a humanitarian since the crisis started. He equally hailed all in the North West and South West who have been working for the return of peace and standing by the values of the Republic.

The event yesterday in Bamenda started with special prayers for God to give chance for the affected regions to once more enjoy peace. It was the Bamenda City Mayor; Paul Achobeng who hailed President Biya for the plan of hope for regions at crossroads in the face of massive destruction. The agenda features working sessions and audiences. With the National Coordinator, Regional and Divisional working committee team up to June 26, 2020.