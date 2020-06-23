Tunisia: Ministerial Working Session On June 26 to Examine Situation in Tataouine

Tunis/Tunisia — A ministerial working session was chaired on Monday evening by Premier Elyes Fakhfakh to examine the state of affairs in the governorate of Tataouine in the wake of the latest developments, a Prime Ministry press release reads.

It was decided to hold a preparatory meeting on Tuesday at the seat of the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Energy Transition ahead of a ministerial working session set for June 26.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of national defence, interior, energy, mines and energy transition, education and social Affairs in addition to the minister of state to the prime minister in charge of civil service, governance and fight against corruption and representatives of the Ministry of Development and International Cooperation.

Development issues were looked at, in addition to blocked projects and means to speed up their implementation in a bid to develop the region.

Attendees said social and development-related demands of locals in Tataouine and other regions are "legitimate" but need to be laid out in full abidance of the law and while preserving public institutions and services.

Contacts were also made to overcome obstacles in putting two megaprojects back on track, the ministers said.