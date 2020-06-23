Sierra Leone: MSF Warnas Against Misinformation in COVID-19 Fight

press release

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is extremely concerned about indirect consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potentially devastating effects on child health.

Globally, while health actors are trying to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, this response must not come at the expense of malaria activities, otherwise recent progress may be lost - with children most likely to suffer the consequences.

We cannot allow this pandemic to rob the next generation of their future. Resources to tackle malaria must not be rerouted to contain COVID-19 pandemic and regular activities may need to be adapted due to the new circumstances caused by the pandemic.

Sierra Leone has some of the highest maternal and child mortality rates globally-a neglected chronic crisis as donor fatigue escalates and funding plummets.

Following the first person testing positive of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone on 31 March, the hospital has experienced indirect consequences of the pandemic. Our health promotion teams report people being scared to access health facilities and the hospital has experienced a higher proportion of children arriving in critical, near death conditions. Our teams will soon start mobile clinics to alleviate any consequences of reduced health seeking behaviour.

“Some of the health issues we face in our village are ever and headaches, but we are afraid of going to hospital”, says Wata, a mother of five who lives in the village of Bomboma, Kenema District. “We are afraid because if the ambulances come, they will say you have coronavirus. If one of my children was to become sick, I would go and buy drugs from the peddler because I don't want to go to the hospital where I could test positive for corona. We fear that if we are told we have corona we will die.”

Since March 2019, MSF has been running a 63-bed paediatric hospital in Hangha town, Kenema District, providing emergency care to children under the age of five. Since its opening until the end of May 2020 over 7,900 children were seen in the emergency room, with over 3,300 testing positive for malaria.

“I remember one child stopped breathing at the entrance to our triage in the emergency room. He had come by ambulance from a small rural village three hours away. Despite all our attempts at resuscitation, the child passed away due to cerebral malaria,” says Carola Buscemi, an MSF paediatrician working in Hangha hospital

“He had arrived too late. The child’s mother told me he had had a fever for three days and then got worse; he started having convulsions at home and lost consciousness. It was heartbreaking but it also made me angry, not towards the mother but about the situation, if the child had come sooner he might have been saved,” concludes Buscemi.

Responding to COVID-19 must not come at the expense of malaria activities, otherwise children may pay the price - First person article by Carola Buscemi, an MSF paediatrician working in Hangha hospital

