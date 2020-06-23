Sierra Leone: 'If there is a False Rumour Then There May be a Sick Child Suffering in a Village' - MSF

23 June 2020
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Geneva)

Sierra Leone was later than most to experience its first cases of COVID-19. Though the virus itself did not arrive in the country until 31 March 2020, rumours and fears spread among communities well before the country’s first confirmed case. As happened during the Ebola outbreak from 2014-2016, this pandemic has led to rumours and misinformation that leave some people fearful of visiting healthcare facilities. This could have a devastating effect on children as, at 105 deaths per 1,000 live births, Sierra Leone has one of the highest rates of child mortality in the world.

