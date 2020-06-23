Somalia: Security Council Extends UNSON Stay in Somalia

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) until Aug. 31, 2020.

Under Resolution 2527, UNSOM will continue to implement the mandate as set out in paragraph 1 of Resolution 2158 (2014), and further decides that UNSOM should continue to implement that mandate in accordance with Resolution 2461 (2019).

The resolution requested the secretary-general to continue to keep the Security Council regularly informed on the implementation of this resolution, including through oral updates and written reports every 90 days as set out in Resolution 2461 (2019), with the next report due by Aug. 13, 2020, on the situation on the ground and progress towards achieving key political benchmarks.

Previously, the Security Council decided unanimously on March 30 to extend the mandate of the mission until June 30, 2020.

UNSOM was established on June 3, 2013 by Security Council Resolution 2102, following a comprehensive assessment of the United Nations in support of the establishment of the Federal Government of Somalia. The secretary-general keeps the Security Council regularly informed of the implementation of UNSOM's mandate through quarterly reports.