Namibia: Tribal Slur Suspect Arrested for Own Safety

Police officers in the //Kharas region arrested a teacher on Saturday after he allegedly posted a tribal slur about the Nama community on social media.

This was done for his own protection.

Commissioner David Indongo, commander of the

//Kharas police, yesterday said the suspect will be charged with assault by threatening and contravention of the Racial Discrimination Prohibition Act in the Bethanie Magistrate's Court today.

Indongo said police investigations into the matter have not yet established what prompted the teacher's social media rant.

However, The Namibian understands the suspect was infuriated by a paternity dispute between himself and his Nama partner.

The teacher from Schmelenville Combined School at Bethanie last week allegedly posted the following on social media:

"Namas are idiots, no wonder the German slain them all back in 1905 ... If you're a Nama, and you are catching F**k you."

He also posted: "I manifest Corona should wipe out the entire Nama race in Namibia, especially in Bethanie. I wish I heard an AK-47 from Kaisosi to shoot some Namas for fun."

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) in a media statement yesterday condemned the teacher's posts as violating the values and spirit of the Constitution directly.

"It is utterly horrifying that such individuals, who harbour such inhuman sentiments, are entrusted over learners, and as teachers in schools," said the party's regional grassroots commissar Ivan Josob.

He said the LPM is committed to building a truly inclusive nation, and called on //Kharas region inhabitants, in particular Bethanie residents, to remain calm, composed and restrained. "The law must take its course," Josob said.

The executive director of education, arts and culture, Sanet Steenkamp, on Saturday also condemned the teacher's comments, and assured appropriate action will be taken against him.

Ombudsman John Walters yesterday said the Racial Discrimination Act allows for investigations to be thoroughly conducted before an individual is arrested.

"Racial slurs are a serious concern and it seems we are far from the 'One Namibia, One Nation' motto," said Walters.