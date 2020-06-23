Namibia: Tribal Slur Suspect Arrested for Own Safety

22 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete and Ndanki Kahiurika

Police officers in the //Kharas region arrested a teacher on Saturday after he allegedly posted a tribal slur about the Nama community on social media.

This was done for his own protection.

Commissioner David Indongo, commander of the

//Kharas police, yesterday said the suspect will be charged with assault by threatening and contravention of the Racial Discrimination Prohibition Act in the Bethanie Magistrate's Court today.

Indongo said police investigations into the matter have not yet established what prompted the teacher's social media rant.

However, The Namibian understands the suspect was infuriated by a paternity dispute between himself and his Nama partner.

The teacher from Schmelenville Combined School at Bethanie last week allegedly posted the following on social media:

"Namas are idiots, no wonder the German slain them all back in 1905 ... If you're a Nama, and you are catching F**k you."

He also posted: "I manifest Corona should wipe out the entire Nama race in Namibia, especially in Bethanie. I wish I heard an AK-47 from Kaisosi to shoot some Namas for fun."

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) in a media statement yesterday condemned the teacher's posts as violating the values and spirit of the Constitution directly.

"It is utterly horrifying that such individuals, who harbour such inhuman sentiments, are entrusted over learners, and as teachers in schools," said the party's regional grassroots commissar Ivan Josob.

He said the LPM is committed to building a truly inclusive nation, and called on //Kharas region inhabitants, in particular Bethanie residents, to remain calm, composed and restrained. "The law must take its course," Josob said.

The executive director of education, arts and culture, Sanet Steenkamp, on Saturday also condemned the teacher's comments, and assured appropriate action will be taken against him.

Ombudsman John Walters yesterday said the Racial Discrimination Act allows for investigations to be thoroughly conducted before an individual is arrested.

"Racial slurs are a serious concern and it seems we are far from the 'One Namibia, One Nation' motto," said Walters.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.