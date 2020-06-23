Sudan Partnership Conference - the UN, the EU, Germany and Sudan Join Forces to Support the Country's Democratic Future

press release

Last year, the world watched in admiration as hundreds of thousands of Sudanese men and women took to the streets to peacefully demand change in one of the world's most brutal dictatorships. As months of protests led to the fall of President Omar al-Bashir's regime and the first civilian Government in over 30 years, the Sudanese people showed the world that peaceful change is possible.

With the support of the Sovereign Council, the Transitional Government has started implementing impressive changes and reforms. Fundamental freedoms have been strengthened. Several key economic reforms are underway. Former President Bashir and many of his closest cronies are in jail and will face justice. Comprehensive peace talks with many of the armed rebel groups are progressing.

Keeping this momentum and reform drive is essential but challenging, with the corona virus adding an extra layer of complexity to the transition. Even before the pandemic hit, Sudan's economic outlook was dire: the country's vast resources were systematically plundered by the old regime. More than 9 million people in Sudan are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance.

The current crisis puts the achievements of Sudan's peaceful revolution in jeopardy. To provide a lifeline to the ongoing transition, alongside Sudan's own efforts, increased international political and financial assistance remains paramount.

That is why, on 25 June, the United Nations, the European Union, Germany and Sudan will convene an international conference, via video conference. The aim is the following: the Sudanese Government commits itself to carry the 2019 revolution forward. In return, almost 50 countries and international organisations are offering Sudan a partnership to support the country throughout the political transition up to the elections in 2022.

The goal is to also raise enough funds to kick-start a social protection programme by the World Bank and the Sudanese Government that helps Sudanese families in need. The partners will also support the International Monetary Fund to open up Sudan's road towards debt relief.

The Conference will be broadcast on 25 June as of 15.00 CET. Follow it here: https://togetherwithsudan.de/