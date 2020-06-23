Angola: COVID-19 - UNHCR Delivers Over 2,000 Masks in Lunda Norte

22 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — At least 2,500 cloth masks have been distributed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) early in the weekend, to the communities around the Lóvua refugee camp in eastern Lunda Norte province with aim to prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19.

During the distribution of the masks the population was made aware of the measures imposed by the Angolan authorities to contain the pandemic.

According to Omotola Akindípe, head of communication and image of the UNHCR office in Lunda Norte, buckets with taps and leaflets with information on ways of contaminating the pandemic and preventing it were also distributed in the communities.

In addition to the masks, more than a thousand people benefited from products of the basic foodstuff, hygiene kits, and medical advice. On the other hand, he said, three schools have been adapted as institutional quarantine centers to attend to possible positive or suspected cases of the new coronavirus in that region.

