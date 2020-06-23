Angola: Technicians Attend COVID-19 Management Training

Luanda — At least 51 health technicians of public and private health centers of Luanda?s municipality are since Monday, being trained in biosecurity and management of cases of the new coronavirus.

The two-day training course will deal with issues related to early epidemiological surveillance of suspected covid-19 cases, rescue of suspected pandemic cases, techniques on notification flowchart, strict implementation of prevention and technical measures and strict se of risk communication, among others.

The head of the Administrative Commission of Luanda city, Maria Antónia Nelumba, said it is crucial to redouble efforts to scrupulously comply with biosafety measures. She also called on health technicians to continue to pay great attention to other pathologies that are emerging in health facilities, to bring the indicators to acceptable levels, within the standard recommended by the authorities in the country.

Luanda municipality has seven urban districts, namely Rangel, Neves Bendinha, Maianga, Samba, Sambizanga, Ngola Kiluanje, Ingombota.