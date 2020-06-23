Namibia: Delayed Medicine Deliveries Arrive From South Africa

Namibian pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor Geka Pharma says it had received about 25% of all outstanding medicine orders from South Africa last week.

Since the lockdown in that country was enforced in March, Namibia's health industry has faced a shortage of medication for chronic conditions. Subsequently, the shortages had affected patients in the private sector.

The Namibia Oncology Centre (NOC) earlier this month said the shortage affected half of its patients and called on the government to address the situation with utmost urgency.

NOC also receives supplies through Geka Pharma.

"We have already received confirmation from some of our suppliers that orders will be delivered early next week [this week], which is an indication that the process has been streamlined and improving slowly," Geka Pharma's managing director, Willie van Wyk, told The Namibian over the weekend.

This includes certain oncology, anti-diabetic, anti-hypertensive, hormonal and oral contraception medicines which are already available.

The managing director, however, said it is not the complete spectrum of treatment options.

Van Wyk told The Namibian last week that the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) permit is no longer required to export medicines to Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland, which was a marked improvement in deliveries from South Africa.

Itac, which is a South African entity under that country's trade ministry, is responsible for facilitating export permits.

"There seems to be a backlog of applications for the export of medicines at SARS [South African Revenue Services], resulting in delays in granting the necessary approval," he said.

He added that the clearing of road-freight at the various border posts could also delay the delivery of critically needed medicines. However, he believes this issue has already been addressed.

"We feel confident that the shortage of medicines will be resolved within the next two weeks," Van Wyk said.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula told The Namibian yesterday that he is aware that the private sector has been under pressure since the lock-down in March.

"The private sector especially had some problems, we did ask them to approach the health ministry," he said, adding that the ministry would fast track the process with South Africa's trade ministry.

"If there is anything urgent, we will have to inform South Africa's trade ministry," Shangula said.