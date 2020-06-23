South Africa: Another Firearm Recovered At Wanderers Taxi Rank

22 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police arrested a 20-year-old male for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at Wanderers taxi rank corner Noord and Wanderers Streets on Saturday, 20 June 2020 at 13:00.

Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties of stop and searches in the taxi rank; they saw a suspicious male jumping inside a taxi to Durban. They requested him to come out with his sports bag, they searched him and recovered a disassembled shot gun with live ammunition. He failed to produce a license to possess a firearm.

The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in the commission of serious and violent crimes.

Investigation is under way and the suspect is appearing today in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court.

Johannesburg Central Station Commander commended members for removing another firearm from the wrongful hands and suspect apprehended. He urged the community to work hand in hand with the police to root out wrongful people from the society.

Read the original article on SAPS.

