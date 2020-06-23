South Africa: Gang Affiliate Sentenced to Life Plus 31 Years Imprisonment - Port Elizabeth

press release

A 21-year-old gang member affiliated to the 'NTB' gang was sentenced today, 22 June 2020 in the Port Elizabeth High court on two cases of shooting which took place in December 2018.

The first incident took place at about 14:40 on 9 December 2018 when two teenagers aged 13 and 15 years old (at the time of the offence) were walking along Anita Street, Helenvale from the shop when they were injured by gunshots. Shots were fired in the street injuring the 13-year-old in the chest and the 15-year-old in the hand.

The second incident took place on 10 December 2018 in Kobus Road in Helenvale. At about 04:300, Richard Stuurman (40) and two friends were playing cards inside the house when the accused, Walter Williams entered the house. After sitting for a few minutes, Williams pulled out a firearm and fired at Stuurman wounding him in the face. Stuurman succumbed to his injuries in hospital. A case of murder was opened.

On 22 January 2019, the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit (Gang Investigation) arrested Williams and detained him on charges of murder and attempted murder (for the two cases). He remained in custody until the finalisation of the case.

On Monday, 22 June 2020, he was sentenced as follows on the following charges:

Section 9(1) (a) Prevention of Organised Crime Act - 3 years imprisonment

Section 9(2) (a) Prevention of Organised Crime Act - 3 years imprisonment

Attempted Murder - 12 years imprisonment

Attempted murder - 12 years imprisonment

Attempted murder - 12 years imprisonment

Unlawful possession of firearm - 15 years imprisonment

Unlawful possession ammunition - 18 months imprisonment

Murder - life imprisonment

Unlawful possession of firearm - 15 years imprisonment

Unlawful possession of ammunition -18 months imprisonment.

Some of the sentences are running concurrently therefore effectively, he will serve life plus 31 years and 6 months in prison.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the sentencing.' It is through thorough investigation of the cases and the integrated partnership with the prosecuting authority that we were able to achieve such a hefty sentence. The core business of the SAPS is to fight crime and bring criminals to justice and sentences such as this re-assures the community of our commitment to our call of duty,' added Lt Gen Ntshinga.