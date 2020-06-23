Namibia: No Bail for Arrested Shanghala Employee

An employee of former justice minister Sacky Shanghala acted under Shanghala's instructions when he tried to get potential evidence out of the reach of the Anti-Corruption Commission in December last year, a Windhoek magistrate said in a bail ruling on Friday.

The conduct of Nigel van Wyk, who is employed by Shanghala and his business partner James Hatuikulipi, when he removed documents from Shanghala's house in Windhoek shortly after he had visited the former minister in police custody was suspicious, magistrate Ivan Gawanab remarked in a ruling in which he dismissed an application by Van Wyk to be granted bail.

The magistrate also commented that Van Wyk (33), who testified that Shanghala asked him to move items from his house to an office he was planning to set up elsewhere in Windhoek, knew more than he pretended, and that he was acting on instructions from Shanghala to remove evidence from his house before it could be searched by Anti-Corruption Commission investigators.

ACC investigator Willem Olivier told the court during Van Wyk's bail hearing that the ACC wanted to carry out a search of Shanghala's house on 13 December last year, but according to Shanghala the keys of the house were in the north, magistrate Gawanab recounted.

Olivier said he did not believe Shanghala, and decided to keep an eye on his house. On the evening of 14 December, Van Wyk was seen visiting the house and was arrested when he tried to leave the premises with two briefcases of Shanghala, in which were documents linked to the Fishrot fishing quotas corruption case, Olivier also told the court.

The magistrate also noted that Van Wyk was arrested a first time and charged with obstructing the course of justice on 27 November last year, after he allegedly tried to prevent ACC officers from entering the house on the Omaheke region farm where Shanghala and Hatuikulipi were arrested that day.

Van Wyk, who told the court he received a monthly nett salary of N$31 000 as an employee of a close corporation of Shanghala and Hatuikulipi, Olea Investments No 9 CC, was out to protect his employers at whatever cost, the magistrate further remarked in his ruling.

He said Van Wyk had been meddling in a serious and sensitive case, and the prosecution's grounds for objecting to his release on bail were well-founded.

The state opposed his application for bail on the grounds that it would not be in the interest of the public or the administration of justice to grant bail to him, and that there was a fear Van Wyk would again interfere in the investigation of the cases in which Shanghala, Hatuikulipi and five co-accused are charged.

Van Wyk and Shanghala are both charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice in connection with the removal of evidence from Shanghala's house.

Van Wyk is also charged with two counts of money laundering, based on allegations that his bank account was used to receive close to N$700 000 from the close corporation Otuafika Logistics and nearly N$310 000 from Olea Investments, and that those funds had been the proceeds of crime.

During the bail hearing Van Wyk said he had no idea where that money originated from, that he used it to pay Olea Investments' expenses, and that as an employee he was not in a position to question Shanghala and Hatuikulipi about the origins of the money.

Defence lawyer Jermaine Muchali is representing Van Wyk. Public prosecutors Hesekiel Iipinge and Salomon Kanyemba represented the state.