Namibia: Fatal Stabbing Results in 30-Year Jail Term

A Windhoek man convicted of murdering his domestic partner in a knife stabbing in September 2017 has received an effective prison term of 30 years at the end of his trial in the High Court.

Acting judge Orben Sibeya sentenced Benjamin George Strong on Thursday to 28 years' imprisonment on a charge of murder, a two-year prison term on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and two jail terms of six months each on counts of common assault.

The sentences on the charges of common assault should be served concurrently with the sentence on the count of murder, the judge directed.

Strong (58) was convicted on the charges two weeks ago, following a trial during which he denied guilt.

In his verdict, acting judge Sibeya found that the evidence before the court proved Strong assaulted his girlfriend, Johanna Resandt (62), twice on 16 September 2017, and during the early morning hours of the next day he killed her by stabbing her repeatedly in her house in the Otjomuise area of Windhoek.

He further found that Strong also stabbed one of the state witnesses in his trial when the witness tried to intervene in the stabbing he said he saw Strong carrying out on Resandt.

The state witness was sleeping over in Resandt's house after he, Strong and Resandt had been drinking wine in each other's company the previous evening.

The witness told the court he saw Strong assaulting Resandt during the evening, and that he woke up during the early morning hours to the sound of Resandt screaming for help while he saw Strong stabbing her with a knife.

When he tried to stop the attack on Resandt, the witness said, Strong also stabbed him, and he lost consciousness when he fell and hit his head against a stove in the house.

Resandt was stabbed 12 times and died of stab injuries to her chest, a doctor recorded in a post-mortem report. Acting judge Sibeya commented during the sentencing that Strong did not express remorse about the killing of Resandt.

There was a domestic relationship between Strong and Resandt, and he had no doubt that she trusted Strong, the judge said.

"It was incumbent on [Strong] to protect [Resandt] and not to violently attack her," he stated. "I find that [Strong] abused this trust."

Barbaric crimes like murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm cannot be regarded as acceptable behaviour, but should be condemned in the strongest possible terms, acting judge Sibeya said.

Strong is the father of six children and was working as a painter before his arrest in connection with the killing of Resandt, the court was told. He spent two years and nine months in custody from his arrest until he was sentenced.

State advocate Ian Malumani represented the prosecution during the trial. Strong was represented by defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht, on instructions from the Directorate of Legal Aid.