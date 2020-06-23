Tanzania: Dar's Tourism Target Within Reach

JUST five years ago, Tanzania set a target to receive two million tourists by 2020.

Though it seemed to be a pipe dream, a number of initiatives were put in place to guarantee that it happens.

While the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) rolled out a number of strategies to attain it, the target proved to be just elusive.

The country received about 1.49 million tourists in 2018.

This happened even when TTB represented the country to a number of tourism expos, such as the Indaba in South Africa, World Travel Market of London and ITB in Germany.

Much as the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi party had pledged, through its 2015/2020 Election manifesto, to boost tourist arrivals to two million by 2020, up from one million in 2015, local tour operators and other stakeholders punched holes on the strategies put forth by the government.

"We need to address the issue of multiple taxes if we are going to succeed to bring two million tourists to Tanzania by 2020 and compete with other countries with similar attractions," former Chief Executive Officer of Hoteliers Association of Tanzania (HAT), Ms Lathifa Sykes once said.

The players also pushed for the rehabilitation of roads leading to the national park.

"Tourists come here to enjoy and not to endure the rough roads in our national parks," observed Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO), chairman Mr Willy Chambullo.

As a quick response, authorities charged with the management of national parks in the country embarked on the upgrading of key roads, such as the Loduare-Golini, a stretch which connects the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) and the Serengeti National Park.

Then followed Tanzania's crave of capturing other emerging tourism markets, having already seized China.

The country was now eyeing Israel, Australia and the Gulf countries as other potential markets in bolstering the 5tri/- industry.

According to Natural Resources and Tourism Minister Dr Hamis Kigwangalla, Tanzania was now shifting focus from the traditional markets, mostly United States of America, Germany, France and Italy, to other emerging potential markets.

"China is one of our lead markets at the moment, we expect to even host more tourists from the world's most populous nation," said the Minister while hosting a dinner gala for 343 tourists, journalists and investors from China, mid last year.

The Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) would then become a beehive of activity, with tourists exchanging charters while others, excitedly hopping onto Safari vehicles, en-route to national parks.

Such influx of tourists, in a short period of time was attributed to sound marketing strategies, particularly 'Tanzania Unforgettable', a brand campaign to boost the country's international appeal and visibility.

"The sector is growing in leaps and bounds, we are happy to see our country registering such great strides," observed Mr Engelbert Aloyce, a Managing Director of Karibu Karatu Tanzania (KKT), an internet safari and tours company based in Arusha.

Despite the lockdown in most European markets, Engelbert is optimistic that the two million target is achievable.

"President Magufuli has done a commendable job in transforming this lucrative industry, this was not the situation six years ago, when Kenyans were giving it a run for our money," he said.

Tanzania remains among the top ten countries in Africa which have recorded the fastest growth in tourism.

Within Eastern Africa, Tanzania only trails Kenya and Ethiopia and South Africa, Mauritius, Seychelles, Botswana and Namibia in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region, according to the Travel and Tourism Competitive Index released last year.

Released by Jumia Africa Hospitality Group, the report indicated that Tanzania is 10th in the tourism growth ranking of over 50 African states.

"African countries (including Tanzania) are now reaping the benefits of positive policy changes coupled with increased investments in the sector," the report reads in part.

In his speech to dissolve the National Assembly last week, President John Pombe Magufuli asserted that the sector had fetched the country $2bn/- last year from 1.9bn/- the previous year.