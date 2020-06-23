Tanzania: Controversy Over Death of Famous Businessman Takes New Turn

THE controversy surrounding the death of prominent businessman Inderjit Singh Jandu yesterday took a new turn after the widow, Ms Khairoon Inderjit Jandu, said her husband died of a heart attack and was not poisoned as claimed by some people.

Reacting to claims purportedly given by some people calling themselves the relatives of Mr Jandu, who was the owner of Jandu Construction and Plumbers Company Limited, Ms Khairoon expressed her shock to have been associated with what was described as the "controversial death" of her husband.

"Which controversy are they talking about? It is me as the legitimate wife of my husband, who knows what happened to him? Since 2006 when I was married, I have been living with him for the past 17 years, sharing with him during good and bad times," she noted.

According to her, Mr Jandu died on August 16, 2019 at Ibrahim Haji Hospital in Dar es Salaam after a short illness. She explained that before his death, her husband had been suffering from some diseases, including high blood pressure and diabetes.

Ms Khairoon explained further that at one time her husband underwent eye and throat surgeries in India before his health deteriorated in 2018 when he was hospitalised for 10 days at Ibrahim Haji Hospital and was discharged after recovering.

The wife could not hold back her tears when narrating what happened on August 16, 2019, when her husband died. She explained that on the fateful day in the morning, while in good health her husband left for a meeting at Ramada Hotel with one of his close relatives.

She stated that the meeting lasted for several hours and returned home at about 8pm, but after reaching home her husband was complaining about chest pains and told her that he had been experiencing such a problem since morning.

"I contacted his children to inform them of the situation. We decided to take him to hospital at about 9pm. After medical examination, doctors said the patient had a heart attack and started treating him," the wife said.

Ms Khairoon said further that she remained with her husband talking with him until midnight when he started asking for his son. According to her, he called his driver and directed him to go back home and bring his son.

"I got confused because I did not understand what was happening at the time. I called the doctors to come and attend to him. When his son arrived, he hugged him and thereafter he remained silent. It was at that point in time when the doctors informed me that my husband was no more," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The widow provided hospital documents, which showed Inderjit Singh Jandu aged 69 died naturally-that is of silent heart attack.

She noted that she was very much surprised to hear later from some people who pretended to be close relatives of her husband that they were suspecting her husband was poisoned.

"These people, Majinder Kaur Jandu, Harshaaran Jandu and Jasprit Jandu, call themselves family members. When was the last time they came to visit their father or even speak to him?

When was the last time they visited Tanzania before his death (which was Mr Jandu's citizenship country)? Where have they been, when my husband was sick for more than 12 years?

One of them purports to be a widow. Where was she when I was living with him when he was sick or well and all the problems he had?" she asked. She claimed that the purported widow was hiding a fact that she was remarried in the USA.

Ms Khairoon also refuted claims that her husband was hurriedly burnt after his death. She explained that all family members, including the purported daughters approved his funeral and all signed a letter addressed to Sikh Guru Singh Sabha (Sikh Temple) for funeral arrangements.

According to her and the Police Force's letter addressed to the Chief Executive Office of Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital where Singh Jandu's body was kept, family members participated in the funeral after getting clearance from the police after completing post-mortem procedures.