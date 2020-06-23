Tanzania: Tourists Stay Rises By 30pc

IT'S a multiple score for Tanzania's tourism sector.While the country celebrates the rising annual number of tourists from one million in 2015 to two million this year, an average number of days of stay in Tanzania for each tourist has also jumped from 10 in 2015 to 13 in 2019.

According to Chief Secretary Ambassador Eng John Kijazi the upward trend indicated that the country's national parks have more attractions to the tourists after several efforts for improvement of the tourism sector during the past four and a half years.

Ambassador Kijazi revealed this yesterday in Geita region at a ceremony to launch Mv Rubondo ferry meant for transporting tourists to Rubondo National Park.

The launch of the ferry would make a rare species of Tanzanian chimpanzees at Rubondo National Park attract more tourists since it also provides a good link with other national parks in the Lake Zone.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the government's target of reaching 2.5 million tourists in 2024/25.

He highlighted some of the strategies that would help attain that target such as reviving the State-owned airline (ATCL) which has seen the government purchase eleven new commercial planes.

So far, the government has already received eight planes and the remaining three will arrive between the end of this year and mid next year.

These aircraft are expected to increase the number of arrivals in the country since tourists from different countries would fly directly into Tanzania instead of connecting flights.

Dr Kijazi added that the government is also making major repairs as well as constructing new airports.

For instance, Chato Airport construction project and launch of Mv Rubondo ferry is expected to bring more tourists into Lake Zone from neighbouring countries of Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya and Uganda.

Apart from improving air transport, the five-year first term of President Magufuli has witnessed a number of national parks increased to 22 from 16 in 2015.

The increase in the number of national parks was a result of, among others, turning the uses of reserved forests into national parks by considering natural resources that existed at those places and were not utilised.

The newly-established national parks are Burigi in Chato District, Ibanda-Kerwa and Rumanyika in Kagera, thus making the tourism network in Lake Zone to have six national parks.

"These measures target to raise the country's economy through the tourism sector," Ambassador Kijazi explained.

Tanzania is among the top-ten countries in Africa that have recorded the fastest growth in tourism.

The Travel and Tourism Competitive Index 2019 report released last year by the Jumia Africa Hospitality Group indicated that Tanzania is 10th in the tourism growth ranking of over 50 African states.

Tourism accounts for 17 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - and is the leading sector in foreign exchange earnings. In 2018, it generated over 2 billion US dollars (about 4.6 trn/-).

Speaking at the launch of Mv Rubondo, Natural Resources and Tourism Deputy Minister Constantine Kanyasu said Chimpanzee at Rubondo National park was a special product in Tanzania tourism.

"We were lacking customers because of poor transport to this National Park, but with this ferry, we are going to address this challenge," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ministry's Permanent Secretary, Prof Adolf Mkenda, elaborated that the Mv Rubondo ferry was built by local contractor, Songoro Marine Ltd at a cost of 2.3bn/- and had a capacity of carrying 50 passengers and 6 vehicles.

Before the launching of the ferry, tourists were travelling to Rubondo National Park by boat, with the capacity of carrying only 16 passengers without vehicles. It hampered tourists to drive around the park.

Hinting at the history of the chimpanzees at Rubondo National Park, Prof Mkenda said a total of 17 were brought to the place between 1966 and 1969 from wild animal gardens in Europe, but their number have now increased to 60.

The Tanzania Association of Tourist Operators (TATO) said it saw an opportunity to expand the scope of tourism in the country, thanking the government for a great cooperation with the private sector players.