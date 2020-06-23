Tanzania: Dar's Tourism Revenues Surge

AS the fifth phase government winds up its business to pave way for the next general election in October this year, it is gratified to have registered a huge increase in revenue collection from the tourism sector.

While Tanzania earned 1.9 billion U.S. dollars from tourism in 2015 as proceeds from 1,102,619 tourists and about 500,000 direct employments and a million indirect employments, last year the revenue rose sharply to more than 2.6bnUS$.

Tabling the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism's budget for 2016/17 the then responsible minister, Professor Jumanne Maghembe attributed the collection to peace and stability in the country as well as hospitality and quality services offered to tourists and infrastructure improvement.

This month, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangala pronounced that the country is well positioned to tap into the growing potential of the high-yield and ever-expanding tourism industry.

"The country is endowed with world renowned biodiversity, culture and wildlife attractions. In 2019 Tanzania received 1,527,230 tourists and generated more than 2.6bnUS$ that comprised more than 25 per cent of the total export earnings. The sector also supports nearly 1.6 million direct and indirect jobs," said the minister at a function in Arusha.

He credited the sharp rise in tourists and consequent revenue to the strategic position of the country, economic stability and the best of multicultural hospitality that make the country top-of-mind destination for business activities.

The sector has been badly hit this year, due to Covid-19 outbreak, leading to many countries, with the exception of Tanzania and few others, imposing lockdowns, with airspaces shut.

However, Tanzania has since opened up its skies and has started receiving tourists as the season started this month.

Dr Kigwangalla says there are many bookings towards the end of this month and for next month, with hotels reopening and major airlines starting operating.

Ethiopian Airways was the first foreign airline to resume flights to and out of Tanzania.

In his Parliament Inaugural Speech in November 2015, President John Magufuli vowed to work towards improving and demanded better performance from the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources.

He noted that poaching would be tackled unwaveringly and that his government would ensure that tourism revenues increase. And five years on, poaching has almost become a history, with revenues also going up considerably.

National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, said at the College of African Wildlife Management (CAWM) Mweka in November, last year that records show that for more than 30 years, there has been no stint that the national parks in the country have experienced calmness in terms of poaching than the last four years since President Magufuli ascended to the throne.

In 2016, Professor Maghembe said the sector was facing some challenges, notably poor infrastructure to and within the parks. He said the country also lacked an airline that could bring the tourists directly to the country and was thankful that the government had planned to procure three airplanes.

The dream has been realised as the current government has invested in the improvement of infrastructure in the parks as well as in the Crater of Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) recently completed major renovations at the crater, ready to receive tourists.

Significantly, the government has revived the national airline by procuring several airplanes and some of them will be bringing in tourists direct from Europe and Asia and flying them back.

Also, other major airlines, such as Ethiopian, Israel, Emirates, Turkey, flydubai and others have been landing in the country with tourists before the Covid-19 restrictions were imposed and are adamant of restarting the business soon.

While world tourism has all but grounded to a halt amid discussion on measures for lifting restrictions, health and hygiene will play a vital role in choosing holiday destinations.

The Tanzania Government has noticed indications that some countries are beginning to allow their citizens to travel abroad and several airlines have resumed international flights.

The government in collaboration with tourism stakeholders from the private sector, have thus developed Standard Operating Procedures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, protect the tourists, staff in the sector and citizens generally.Ends