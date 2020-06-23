Tanzania: Pccb Holds Advocate Temba Over Defrauding Tpa Over 8bn/

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) at the headquarters has arrested Advocate Arnold Temba, who was in the hiding having been suspected of defrauding the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) over 8bn/-.

PCCB Public Relations Officer, Doreen Kapwani told 'Daily News' by phone yesterday that PCCB officers apprehended Mr Temba on Saturday while on a farm at Karansi Village, about 7km from Sanya Juu in Kilimanjaro Region.

Ms Kapwani explained that Mr Temba, who is Managing Director with ELA Advocates and Mnengele & Associates Company, would be transported to Mwanza City where he would be joined in an economic case facing eight other people, including former senior officers with TPA.

She further announced that PCCB were hunting for Dar es Salaam-based businessman Chrispin Iranque, also suspected of being involved in the issue and appealed to him to surrender on his own. "He can run, but we warn him that he cannot hide from PCCB sharp eyes," she said. On June 12, 2020, eight appeared before the Mwanza Resident Magistrates' Court at Mwanza, facing 94 economic crimes, including money laundering and occasioning a loss of over 8bn/-to the authority.

They are Deogratius Lema and Aike Mapuli, both former senior accountants at TPA head office, Marystella Minja, who was an accounting officer at TPA headquarters, Thomas Akile, former accountant at Mwanza Office and Ibrahim Lusato, then assistant accountant at Mwanza Port.

The rest are Wendelin Tibuhwa, former cashier at Mwanza Harbour Centre, James Mbedule, former tax officer at Mwanza Port Station and Leocard Kipengele, a private advocate from Mnengele and Associates Company and ELA Advocates.

Before Resident Magistrate Bonavencha Lema, the accused were not allowed to enter any plea to the charges because the case against them falls under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

Other charges include leading an organised crime, forgery of different documents, transferring money, uttering false documents and stealing by public servants.

The magistrate ordered the accused to remain in remand because his court lacked jurisdiction to entertain anything, including the question of bail and that money laundering, as one of offences they were facing was not bailable under the law. He adjourned the case until June 26, 2020 for mention.

Investigations into the offences, according to the prosecution, led by Senior State Attorneys Castuce Ndamugoba and Yamiko Mlekano, as well as a prosecutor with PCCB Dismas Muganyizi, have not been completed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prosecuting, the trial attorneys told the court that the accused committed the offences on diverse dates between February 2015 and February 2020 at TPA offices in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza cities.

The accused are alleged in the same period and places to have furthered a criminal racket with a view to either reaping profit or obtaining benefits. Within the same period they allegedly forged and subsequently uttered to the offices some documents purportedly transferring the money.

It is alleged further by the prosecution that within the same period and places in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, the accused stole 8.3bn/-, the property of TPA.

The prosecution further alleged that between February 2015 and February 2020 at the offices of TPA in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, knowingly and by their wilful acts, the accused caused the authority to suffer a pecuniary loss of the money.

On money laundering, the prosecution charges the accused of acquiring the money while knowing at the time of such acquisition it was a predicate offence to the money laundering.